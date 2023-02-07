Cyclist knocked and killed on Durban’s M4 highway remembered as ‘one of a kind’ person

Durban - A Durban cyclist who was knocked on the M4 on Saturday morning has died. Veven Naidoo, 47, succumbed to his injuries on Monday in hospital.

Naidoo, who was part of the East Coast Cycling Club, had been struck down on Saturday morning while travelling on the M4 between Sibaya and uMhlanga. The accident took place before 6am. Another cyclist Kevin Naicker, had also been injured.

Naidoo, worked as a senior manager for customer care at Rewardsco. His colleague Denzil Muthen, described him as an amazing, one of a kind person. The accident scene. Picture: Supplied Muthen said Naidoo had enjoyed cycling and was part of a cycling club since 2014 and cycled frequently on that route.

He said the funeral details have not been confirmed. Rewardsco paid tribute to Naidoo: “Veven was a committed invaluable member of our family, and always had a smile and kind word of encouragement to share with everyone he met.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones...Rest in peace and power Veven.” Marshall Security said the driver was apprehended at a well-known complex in the Sibaya area shortly after the accident. “Upon interviewing bystanders it was established that the vehicle had been seen entering a well-known complex in the Sibaya area.