D-Day for Oscar Pistorius as he fronts the parole board this week - will he finally be released?

Cape Town - A crime that caught the attention of the world will be brought back into the spotlight as Oscar Pistorius readies himself for his parole hearing on Friday. The former South African Paralympian hero has been behind bars since 2014.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 13 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013. While the State alleged the murder was perpetrated in a fit of rage, Pistorius has maintained this was not the case and pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him. Reeva Steenkamp was shot on Valentine’s Day. File Picture Pistorius maintained he thought it was an intruder in the home when he shot through the bathroom door.

Last year, Pistorius met with Reeva’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, as part of his rehabilitation in which authorities said the process aimed at ensuring inmates acknowledged the harm caused. Speaking to EWN, Tania Koen, a legal representative for the Steenkamps, said Reeva’s mother would be attending the hearing on Friday and would make representations to the parole board, which will include her and her husband’s impact statements. Reeva’s father, Barry, is unable to travel due to ill health, Koen told the publication.

Koen did not discuss the family’s position on the possible release of Pistorius but told the publication the family would make their submission and the law would take its course. Previously, Pistorius was unsuccessful in appearing before the parole board. He launched an application last year, but the hearing never went ahead as the matter was removed from the court roll by agreement.