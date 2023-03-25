DA requests the JICS to launch an urgent investigation into alleged cover-up of the escape of convicted rapist Thabo Bester

Johannesburg - The DA has requested the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) to launch an urgent investigation into allegations made by an official, that he informed Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Phathekile Holomisa about Bester’s escape in June 2022. DA spokesperson on Correctional Services, Janho Engelbrecht said: “The DA takes note of serious allegations made around the alleged cover-up of the escape of convicted rapist, Thabo Bester.”

Recently GroundUp reported that a Correctional Services official at the Mangaung Correctional Centre alleged that the inmate that was identified as Bester that burned to death on May 3, 2022 could not be Bester as he allegedly escaped prior to that date, with the assistance of Correctional Services officials. It was further revealed that the inmate that burned to death had purportedly died from blunt force trauma before being set alight. The official that made these allegations further alleged that he has since been victimised and transferred to another facility.

“Should these allegations be factual and if the deputy minister had been informed, the situation points to very serious criminal activities by officials, executive shortcomings and possible obstruction of justice from the deputy minister,” he said. The DA has also called on police to investigate the alleged criminal activities, which includes murder. “Official questions to the minister will be submitted to obtain more details on the matter,” said Engelbrecht.