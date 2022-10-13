Dad in court after he allegedly stabbed toddler son in the throat

Pretoria – A 29-year-old Mpumalanga man will today appear in court, charged with attempted murder, after he allegedly tried to slit the throat of his three-year-old son. Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a domestic violence incident involving the child’s parents nearly claimed the boy’s life at Msholozi in Kwamhlanga on Sunday.

“A report indicates that the boy’s parents who are no longer in a relationship were involved in a scuffle. The father is said to have snatched the child from his mother then ran to a shack and allegedly sliced his throat,” Mdhluli said. “The mother who had previously applied for a protection order against the man, immediately alerted the police that the child was forcefully taken by the man. Police swiftly responded and located the child’s father in his residential place.” Upon noticing the police, the man is said to have somehow fled to evade arrest, leaving the boy in the shack.

Upon inspection, Mdhluli said police realised that the child’s throat had a wound. The toddler was then taken to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment. “Meanwhile, police intensified their probe which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man. He is expected to appear at Kwamhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 13 October 2022 facing a charge of attempted murder,” Mdhluli said.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him in relation to contravention of a protection order.” Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has denounced the violent behaviour which was directed at the innocent child. “This is a shameful act allegedly committed by a father against his own flesh and blood. We are really concerned as to the kind of example we are setting for our children,” Manamela said.

“Parents should never abuse children by using them as a shield or weapons to fight their domestic battles. We hope the court will deal decisively with perpetrators of violence against the vulnerable groups.” In May, a Ratanda father, whose three children died after consuming an energy drink that he allegedly gave them, was charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Police said the man was found unconscious at their home just outside Heidelberg in Gauteng.