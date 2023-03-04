Dagga bust: Alberton businessman arrested for allegedly selling dagga and cannabis-infused products

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a 30-year-old man for alleged possession of dagga and various cannabis-infused products estimated at R150 000. EMPD spokesperson, Constable Katlego Mphahlele said community members in Alberton alerted police about the ongoing sale of drugs at the 30-year-old man’s business premises.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Wednesday, March 1, in the Alberton area at 2pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit officers arrested one suspect and drugs valued at R150 000, were confiscated,” said Mphahlele. “Following on information from members of the public, about an individual selling drugs. Officers intercepted the suspect’s place of business, on Statler Street in Alrode South. A male aged 30, was found to be in possession of dagga and various illegal cannabis-infused products, with an estimated value of R150 000. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man inside his business premises in Alberton for allegedly dealing in dagga and cannabis-infused products. Picture: EMPD “The suspect facing charges of possession of illicit substance was arrested and taken to Alberton police station. He is expected to appear, at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man at his business premises in Alberton for allegedly dealing in dagga and cannabis-infused products. Picture: EMPD Last month, four people - two women in their 60s and two men in their 20s - were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department for allegedly dealing in illicit substances. At the time, Mphahlele said the four were arrested at their home in Reiger Park, Boksburg. Two elderly women, and two men in their 20s were arrested in Reiger Park for dealing in drugs. Picture: EMPD “On Friday, February 17, in Reiger Park area at 11.30am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) officers arrested four suspects and an illicit substance was confiscated,” said Mphahlele.

Story continues below Advertisement

The EMPD had been tipped off by community members about the drug dealing at the house along Clarence September Street. “Following on a tip-off from concerned members of the community about three individuals selling drugs, officers intercepted the culprits at their home of residence on Clarence September Street. “Two male suspects, aged 21 and 23, plus two females, who are 60 and 65 years of age, were cornered with crystal meth, valued at R69 900,” said Mphahlele.

Story continues below Advertisement