Death at a funeral: Four arrested after two people shot dead during gang fight

Pretoria – Police have made a “major” breakthrough by arresting four suspects, between 25 and 28 years old, in connection with last week’s alleged gang related gunfight which claimed the lives of two young men during a funeral in Mpumalanga. One of the murdered men was 18, while the other, whose age is unknown, is yet to be identified.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the four were arrested in Barberton. “The deadly battle reportedly broke out on Friday morning, 14 October, 2022 between gang rivals, resulting in two succumbing to their injuries. It is said that the incident happened around 8.30am as a group of people were on their way to dig a grave in preparation for a funeral at Mjindini Trust in Barberton,” he said. “According to the information received by the police, +/- 20 people were on their way to the grave site to dig a grave as part of the preparation for the funeral which was planned to take place on Saturday, 15 October, 2022 after a bereaved family lost their loved one.

“It is said that before they could reach the grave site, a scuffle then broke out where shots were fired. Some of those who were there are said to have run for cover. However, at the end, two young men were down,” Mohlala said. One of the two people succumbed at the scene, while the other passed away in a hospital. “One (of the two victims) was identified by his family as Thembinkosi Ngobese aged 18. However, the second victim is yet to be identified by his family,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A case with two counts of murder was opened and police immediately began with their investigation where they worked around the clock to ensure that perpetrators are swiftly brought to book. When the team, consisting of experts cornered the four suspects hiding at a certain house at Emjindini Trust in Mangozeni area (in Barberton), they police found a 9mm Z88 pistol even though its serial number was filed off.” About 11 bullets, as well as four butcher knives and a golf stick were seized. Police said the suspects are faced with a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition as well as possession of dangerous weapon. They will possibly be linked to the two counts of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement