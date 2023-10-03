Decapitated man found on Mitchells Plain street with his head in a gift bag

The Mitchells Plain community is reeling after a decapitated body was found laying in the centre of the road, and the victim’s head was placed in a gift bag a few metres away. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Mitchells Plain police were investigating a murder after the body of an unknown man was found on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets in Beacon Valley on Monday night, just after 9pm.

“Police members attended the crime scene, where they found the victim with his head decapitated. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” Meanwhile, Norman Jantjies, chairman of the Beacon Valley community policing forum, said the incident could possibly be related to the ongoing gang violence in Beacon Valley. Jantjies said it is assumed that the person was killed somewhere else and the body was placed there.

“It is true that that the head was found in a gift bag a few metres away, and someone brought it to the body. “It is most shocking. We are asking the community to please refrain from sharing the images on social media, as it is most insensitive to the victim’s family.” Jantjies said while the victim has not been formally identified, he is known in the area and is in his mid-20s.

He added that there is a spate of shootings in the area, adding there was conflict between two rival gangs in the area. Jantjies called on government to intervene with a multi-faceted approach. One of these includes installing CCTV footage in high-risk areas like this.