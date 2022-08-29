Decision on second docket in Senzo Meyiwa murder case to be made after trial, says NPA

Johannesburg – The second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which implicates Kelly Khumalo and those who were present at the crime scene “has no merit”, according to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Pretoria. A letter by the DPP, Sibongile Mzinyathi, further explains that docket 375 was an internal opinion from a junior State advocate and a final decision regarding the docket will only be made once the trial is concluded.

Mzinyathi said: “The decision in Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 depends on the credibility findings by the trial court in the current trial involving Vosloorus Cas 636/10/2014. I have therefore decided that the decision in Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019 will be made at the conclusion of the current trial.” The docket which was opened five years after Meyiwa’s murder in 2014, was exposed by advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the former legal representative for four of the five accused in the Pretoria High Court in June. In the case docket – 375– the police officers are of the view no intruder entered the homestead and the investigators believe the people who were with Meyiwa in the house must be arrested and charged for the gruesome murder.

The indictment of the second docket cites the suspects in the murder of Meyiwa as Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri. The trial is expected to resume in September with Muzikawuk-hulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli, each facing murder charges. IOL