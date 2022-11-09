Defend Zanele Sifuba’s dignity, do not undermine women, says Land Party on explicit video

Pretoria – The Land Party has come out in defence of Speaker of the Free State Legislature, Ntombizanele “Zanele” Beauty Sifuba, after her explicitly graphic video indulging in phone sex was widely shared on social media platforms. “The Land Party condemns those circulating videos of Free State Speaker Zanele Sifuba. In a country where gender-based violence is prevalent, the circulation of her naked videos is direct assault on her right to privacy,” Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said in a statement.

“South Africa is a country where the rights of women are being undermined and those who are circulating the video are undermining the rights of women in general. The Land Party calls on members of society to defend Sifuba’s rights to privacy and dignity. “The Land Party calls on the Nigerian Embassy to call its citizens to order and stop engaging in activities that can easily spark xenophobic attacks. “The Land Party asks authorities to assist Ms Sifuba to arrest and prosecute the perpetrator for extortion, human trafficking and violation of the Bill of Rights (with regards to) privacy and human dignity.”

An explicit video, depicting a naked Free State Legislature Speaker Zanele, Sifuba has been widely circulated on social media. l TWITTER The video which has been trending, particularly on Twitter, shows the woman, lying on a bed and indulging in online sexual activity. Twitter users have claimed that a Nigerian national has leaked the graphic video in an extortion attempt, after the politician refused to pay R300 000. Earlier, the ANC Women’s League has condemned sharing of the video.

Speaking to IOL, ANC Women's League National Working Task Team spokesperson, Dina Pule, said although she hadn’t seen the video, the sharing of explicit videos of women was despicable. She said all women had a right to privacy and dignity. “That is a violation of somebody’s privacy. We can’t do that. Who would want to go out and record such? It is wrong.”

The EFF in the Free State and and the ANCYL have also condemned those sharing the video which was purportedly shared by blogger Musawenkosi Khawula shared with the caption: “Video of Zanele Sifuba with a Nigerian man doing tlof tlof leaked.” Another popular blogger, Man’s Not Barry Roux, commented on the video: “Do not watch the ANC Free State Legislature Speaker Zanele Sifuba’s sex tape video, resist the temptation to watch it, there is nothing to see, I can’t sleep. I am having nightmares because of Zanele Sifuba’s sextape. It had grey hairs.” The Free State Legislature has yet to comment.