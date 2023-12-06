Democratic Alliance confirms death of uMngeni Municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was allegedly gunned down at his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night, the party said. He held the position of Chief Whip of the uMngeni Municipal Council.

In a short statement, the DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers, expressed condolences to Ndlovu's wife and children. “The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Councillor Ndlovu, the DA caucus in uMngeni and the residents of the municipality that have lost a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own,” Rodgers said. “He will be sorely missed.”

He urged the South African Police Services (SAPS) to bring Ndlovu's killers to book. The exact circumstances around Ndlovu's death have not been disclosed at this stage. uMngeni Mayor, Chris Pappas, described Ndlovu as “a great servant of the people who gave selflessly to the people of uMngeni and Mpofana”.