Doctor spends weekend behind bars after she was arrested for allegedly stealing medication and equipment

A 31-year-old medical doctor has spent the weekend behind bars in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, after she was arrested for allegedly stealing medication and medical equipment estimated at R50,000. “The doctor found herself on the wrong side of the law when her vehicle was searched by security personnel while departing from a government hospital on Friday, March 1, at about 4.45pm,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi said.

Police reports indicate that “numerous” medication and medical equipment were found in her vehicle, concealed in the boot. “The doctor could not explain why the government’s property was in her car,” said Nkosi. Police were summoned to the scene and the doctor was arrested for allegedly stealing from the hospital.

The woman is on Monday expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the “excellent job” done by the hospital’s security. A medical doctor was arrested on Friday after she was allegedly leaving her workplace, a public hospital in Mpumalanga with medications and equipment loaded in her vehicle. File Picture Last year, IOL reported that the Limpopo department of health welcomed the arrest of a data capturer attached to the Bela Bela Clinic for allegedly stealing and selling antiretroviral (ARV) medication.

The employee was arrested after police officers found him with boxes of ARVs which he was trying to sell “to an undocumented foreign national of Nigerian descent”, spokesperson for the Limpopo department of health, Thilivhali Muavha, said at the time. “The department views this arrest as a breakthrough against rogue elements in the department, which cause shortages of medication, which affect community members badly.” Muavha said there is suspicion that the stolen ARVs would be used to manufacture illicit drugs.