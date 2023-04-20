Doctors held at gunpoint, robbed during board meeting at North West hospital

Durban - One person is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the robbery of four doctors. The incident took place at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Wednesday morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, from information received, the doctors were having a meeting when three suspects stormed into the conference room and pointed a firearm at them. “The suspect allegedly demanded their cellphones and other property before fleeing.” Myburgh said one of the suspects was apprehended by hospital security and handed over to police.

“A case of business robbery is being investigated, and the suspect will appear in court on Friday.” The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has condemned the incident. Tebogo Lekgethwane, the spokesperson for the North West Department of Health, said the MEC had questioned the security company and demanded an explanation of how these men were able to pass through the security gates with guns.

“The security company, however, indicated that all people who enter the hospital premises are checked but failed to explain how the men entered the facility with guns.” Lekgethwane said one of the suspects was caught on the premises. “Meanwhile, a debriefing session was held with the affected doctors, with a view to provide counselling services.”

Lekgethwane added that Matlosana is known to have a high rate of gangsterism, and health facilities are often confronted with such incidents. “For this reason, MEC Sambatha has called on the law enforcement agencies to help stamp out gangsterism in the area and ensure the safety of health facilities.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Nick Kwasi on 079 893 3064