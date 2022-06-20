Dog shot dead during Durban home invasion

Durban: A dog was shot and killed allegedly by robbers during a home invasion in Reservoir Hills. The incident took place at around 9am on Monday morning in Arnott Street.

According to Rodney Moodley from Inkosi Security, they received reports of a house robbery and responded. “When we arrived, there was another security company on scene. “It appears that suspects arrived in a blue vehicle. They robbed the complainant, a female, of cash and jewellery.

“Unfortunately, they shot the dog in the process and fled the scene.” Moodley said the woman, who was alone at home, was shaken up by the incident. “Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the dog.”

Moodley said SAPS had been notified. A month ago, another family was also held up in their Alysham Close, Reservoir Hills home. Police said suspects forced their way into their home at gunpoint and made off with two TV sets, a computer, cellphones and a silver Mercedes A class vehicle.

