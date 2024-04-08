John Kali, a 29-year-old Free State man, has been found guilty of killing two women he had been romantically involved with. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Kali was convicted by the High Court in Bloemfontein of the murder of his ex-girlfriends, Seipati Masangane and Malehlohonolo Moletsane.

He has been dating Moletsane at the time of her murder. Free State NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the two victims had been friends. “The State's case emanates from two incidents when on March 22, 2019, the victims Seipati and Malehlohonolo left the accused’s residence to go back to their respective homes.

“Seipati later returned to the accused’s residence to collect her clothes and that was the last time she was seen alive.” Senokoatsane said weeks following Seipati’s disappearance, neighbours were called by an unbearable smell coming from the accused’s sheep and goat kraal. “And when the neighbours confronted the accused, he confessed to having killed Seipati.

“The police were notified and a gruesome discovery of the decomposing body of Seipati was discovered.” Kali was arrested and charged with murder. “He applied for bail and was granted by the court.”

Senokoatsane said while on bail, the accused and Malehohonolo continued with their relationship, and they started to live together again. “During this time, Malehlohonolo was prohibited to leave or go outside of the accused’s residence. “While still living together, it is alleged that Malehlohonolo confronted the accused with the death of Seipati and an argument ensued.

“It was during this confrontation between the accused and Malehlonolo that the accused confessed to having killed Seipati.” Senokoatsane said the accused later requested the help of his neighbour to excavate a pit in his yard. It was here where the body of Malehlohonolo was later found after the neighbours were alerted to the shallow grave after the smell became unbearable. State advocate Dansi Mpemvane put it to the court that the accused was a danger to society as he committed calculated criminalities against two defenceless women who had trusted him and at some point in their lives were his love interests.