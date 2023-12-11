Double life sentence for Malawian national who kidnapped a woman, raped her and then ransacked her home

A Malawian national who committed heinous crimes against a woman by kidnapping her and then raping her repeatedly in her own home has been handed a double life sentence and an additional 38 years behind bars. Police in KwaZulu-Natal said 26-year-old Eza Ali was found guilty of kidnapping, rape, robbery, pointing a knife, and housebreaking in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

In addition to his life sentences, Ali received an additional 38 years of jail time. Explaining the case, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that on the evening of March 21, 2021, a 33-year-old woman had been walking along Vumile Road in Geneva, Phoenix, when Ali approached from behind, wielding a knife. “The woman’s companion managed to run to safety, however, Ali grabbed the woman and dragged her to the nearby bushes, where he raped her at knifepoint.

“Ali was so brazen that he forcefully took his victim to her place of residence, where he ransacked the house and stole several items before dragging her again to the bushes, where he continued the rape ordeal until the following day.” Netshiunda said 10 days later, Ali was apprehended by community members, and after positive identification, was arrested and positively linked with the rape case. Ali remained behind bars until his conviction and sentencing.