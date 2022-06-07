Double murder: Lifeless bodies of mum and 2-year-old found in their house in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a double murder after lifeless bodies of a murdered 24-year-old woman, and her 2-year-old daughter were discovered. The bodies of the two were found on Monday, at their house in Siyathemba informal settlement in Balfour.

“According to the report, police received information that there was a murder that occurred at the said place and swiftly attended to it where upon arrival found the woman lying on the kitchen floor unresponsive as well as the 2-year-old girl's lifeless body in the bedroom with an injury on her neck. They were both certified dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The woman’s 5-month-old child was allegedly taken by his father and he is unharmed. “Police request anyone with information that will assist with the case to contact Sergeant Nhlanhla Tshabalala on 082 635 7143 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App,” Mohlala said.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has “strongly condemned” the incident. Manamela has expressed her dismay, and vowed that police will continue to fight the scourge of crimes against women and children.

She also urged the team of investigators probing the double murder incident to ensure that the perpetrator(s) is speedily arrested. IOL