Dr Nandipha Magudumana denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The applicant is a flight risk and no bail conditions will assist. I find that she didn't satisfy the court that she be released on bail,” Magistrate Estelle De Lange said handing down her judgment.

Magudumana applied for bail for the first time two weeks ago since her arrest in April. Magudumana was arrested with her lover, convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, who faked his death at the Mangaung Correctional Centre and escaped in May last year. Magudumana was allegedly a central figure in planning and co-ordinating Bester’s escape, the State describing her as a mastermind. Magudumana facing multiple charges of fraud, violating a body, corruption, arson, assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped prisoner, and defeating the ends of justice.

The bail application was a Schedule 5 offence charge, which meant it was the burden of the defence to show cause why she should be granted bail. De Lange said Magudumana had access to the witness list, although she does not have access to the witness statements. The court also expressed that she was the main role player in Bester’s escape from the Manguang Correctional Centre and thus if she was released could access resources to attempt to have him break out again as he would be transported to and from court from prison.

The magistrate stated Magudumana, although she claimed she was taken across borders against her will by Bester, has the knowledge of fleeing without being flagged as she and Bester managed to convince everyone to work with them and pass several border posts. Other accused in the Bester matter are former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Zanda Moyo, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela, suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen and G4S employees, Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier, who were all granted bail. The magistrate also revealed the trial against the group will head to the high court in Bloemfontein and the trial will be long and drawn out and it would take several months to reach a conclusion.

Magudumana has been in custody for five months. The matter has been postponed until October 11 for further investigation.