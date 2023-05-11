Independent Online
Thursday, May 11, 2023

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application paused as new ‘crucial’ evidence comes to light

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been remanded in custody until her next appearance on May 16. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency

Published 1h ago

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to re-appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court again on May 16. It’s believed that more crucial evidence has come to light.

Magudumana appeared alongside her five co-accused implicated in helping convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Magudumana’s legal representative clarified that she was not abandoning her bail application but requested a postponement. The court ruled that she be remanded in custody pending her next appearance.

Bester is also due back in court on May 16.

The remaining accused Zolile Sekeleni, Buti Masukela, Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Lipholo have remained behind and the proceedings are being held in-camera.

The accused in the Thabo Bester escape matter. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency

Moments before the accused appeared, media houses were issued with an addendum stating that on the days of the hearing of the formal bail applications, no live recording of the proceedings shall be permitted, this includes the testimony of witnesses called, the testimony of accused persons and cross-examination

“The live recording of the bail proceedings will only be allowed after all evidence has been adduced,” the document read.

The document further states that any recording and coverage of the allowed proceedings shall be done in a responsible, professional, respectful and non-derogatory manner so as to ensure the protection of the privacy and dignity of all the litigants and all officers of the court.

“Photographers shall leave the court immediately after the taking of pictures. Strict compliance with the above conditions should be observed all times. Any deviation will not tolerated,” the document reads.

IOL

NPASAPSNandipha MagudumanaThabo BesterFacebook rapist

Se-Anne Rall
