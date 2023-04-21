Pretoria - A medical doctor whose identity has been allegedly used by Dr Nandipha Magudumana during her daring escape with ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester said she has opened a case of fraud against the two. Magadumana was found with two passports belonging to Dr Mmereka Ntshani, who is also known as Dr Pashy on social media. Ntshani has denied any involvement in Bester’s escape plan.

Speaking to IOL on Friday, Ntshani’s legal representative, Sentebale Makara, confirmed that a case was opened on Thursday at Sandton police station. “A case of fraud, forgery and uttering was opened last night against the two (Bester and Magudumana). The case is now in the hands of police,” he said. IOL also reached out to the national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who also confirmed that a case of fraud was opened.

Mathe said the case has been transferred to Sinoville police station for further investigation. “The case was opened on Thursday, 20 April, 2023. The complainant alleges the pair defrauded her of money,” she said. Meanwhile, last week during a briefing, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi denied that Magudumana stole Ntshani’s identity and said it still doesn’t make sense why Magudumana carried Ntshani’s expired passport.

“One of those passports expired on July 24, 2022 because we issued it to Dr Ntshani on July 25, 2012 ... The second passport was issued on July 10, 2019 and is due to expire on July 9 2029...” He said in 2019, Ntshani applied for a new passport saying the previous one was stolen. She then applied for another one on March 27, 2023 saying she gave Magudumana and Bester, who was at the time going by the name of TK Nkwana, her current passport so they could apply for working citizenship in the US.

“So the story that Magudumana assumed the identity of Dr Ntshani, that’s not true. She never assumed that identity. She just carried the two passports and never used them. At no stage did she tell anyone she was Dr Ntshani,” Motsoaledi said. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 and was apparently aided by a number of people. Six people have been arrested so far.

Police have also arrested former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, G4S security guard Motanyane John Masukela, Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo, and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni. Masukela, Magudumana, Matsoara and Lipholo were remanded in custody until their bail application, which has been set down for May 3 and 4, 2023. Bester is due back in court on May 16. He will appear alongside Magudumana’s father, who was granted R10 000 bail.