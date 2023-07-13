Drug kingpin Fadwaan ‘Vet’ Murphy’s landmark conviction following marathon five-year Poca trial

Drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy made South African history on Wednesday when he became the first drug dealer convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). Stellar work led by Captain Nadine Britz from SAPS Crime Intelligence and her team of multi-disciplinary units resulted in the successful conviction of Murphy and his co-accused ex-wife Shariefa.

This is the first time a drug enterprise has been convicted under Poca, following the marathon five-year long trial. Evidence gathered that helped cops bust the drug-dealing couple. File Picture Murphy and his ex-wife appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, facing 229 charges in terms of Poca and the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. The court heard how the duo willingly and unlawfully concealed a lucrative drug packaging business under the guise of operating and managing their company Ulterior Trading Solutions, thereby profiting from illegal doings.

The tik packaging enterprise was bust on September 18, 2015, when cops caught Shafieka and two others red-handed packing drugs at a property in Grassy Park. The State set out to prove that during the period July 2013 until September 2015, within the districts of Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Cape Town, Strand, Worcester and Caledon, the enterprise conducted unlawful activities consisting of the planned, continuous and repeated dealing in drugs and money laundering, which activities constituted a pattern of racketeering activity in terms of Poca. Investigators did this by diving into cellphone records, which either placed Shafieka or Murphy, or both, travelling between the packaging company and Worcester.

In handing down her verdict, Acting Judge Diane Davis said the State’s evidence “fit like a jigsaw puzzle” and was sufficient enough to prove their guilt. Police bust Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy. File Picture Acting Judge Davis said the State had a strong case and could prove that houses and cars were bought from the proceeds of the drugs. She noted how the case took unexpected twists and turns, with witnesses covering for Murphy, who in turn threw Shafieka under the bus.

The trial also consisted of six trials within a trial. When Acting Judge Davis read out her guilty verdict for the Poca charges, Britz broke down, crying silently in court. Outside court, Britz told the Daily Voice that it was tears of joy, knowing that all their hard work had finally paid off.

“I am very emotional, but elated. I am one of those people who believes that justice and righteousness will prevail, and today it did. “This is also a good example to the public. Poca charges are very serious and can lead to life imprisonment,” she said. Britz thanked her colleagues for their hard work and dedication.

“We made history as a joint effort. I am just so very proud,” she added. Murphy’s co-accused Dominic Davidson was acquitted of all charges against him. He walked out of court a free man, as there was not enough evidence to pin him down as the person offering the property in Grassy Park for package their drugs.