Dudu Myeni pleads guilty, ordered to fork out R120 000 or spend two years in jail

Pretoria – Embattled former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni pleaded guilty when she appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of defeating the administration of justice. She was reportedly sentenced to two years in jail with an option of paying a fine of R120 000.

Broadcaster eNCA reported Myeni pleaded guilty after getting into a settlement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). In the indictment, the State alleged that Myeni was guilty of the crime of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, read with Section 256 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The State alleges that on November 5, 2020, near Johannesburg in the regional division of Gauteng, Myeni did, unlawfully and with the intent to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice, at the hearing of the Commission, disclose the identity and/or name of a witness that the chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, had ordered should not be disclosed or published.

Zondo had instructed that the witness be referred to as Mr X during the State Capture Commission. In May, Myeni was threatened with arrest after she failed to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. At the time, her lawyer told the court that she was absent due to a medical condition.

