Dudu Myeni’s Bosasa corruption case stalls due to ill health

Former President Jacob Zuma’s confidante and former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, had her corruption case postponed to November 21, 2024 due to her ill health. Myeni was arrested in September 2023 along with former Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa over charges linked to Bosasa corruption amounting to R300,000.

The amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from a facilities management company, Bosasa, and its subsidiary Sondolo IT. The two are currently out on R10,000 bail. Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the two will be be back in court when the matter resumes in November, pending Myeni’s fitness to attend trial.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found that Myeni, the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, was guilty of facilitating corruption. It found that she influenced Zuma to favour Bosasa. The report said that Bosasa, involved in “industrial-scale corruption,” secured R2.3 billion in tenders from 2000 to 2016, paying R75 million in bribes to politicians and officials.

Myeni allegedly received R300,000 bribes regularly, dodged the Commission, and chose silence over self-incrimination. Evidence presented before commission showed money was paid in cash, with Bosasa also sponsoring events and installing security at Myeni’s home. Myeni is also alleged to have arranged meetings between Zuma and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson and was instrumental in halting investigations against Bosasa, even promising to have the National Prosecuting Authority drop the case against them.