Duo in court after Limpopo woman is killed in apparent love triangle

PRETORIA – A 30-year-old Limpopo man and his alleged ex-girlfriend, 23, were scheduled to appear before the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court today, after they were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman, Lebogang Matlou from Mosesetjane outside Mokopane. The body of the deceased, Matlou – who is said to be the 30-year-old man’s girlfriend, was found lying in the house at the man’s home at Mosesetjane in Mahwelereng policing area on Sunday, according to Limpopo spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police were called to the scene and on arrival, they found the body with visible injuries and immediately commenced with investigations,” he said. The 30-year-old man and the woman, 23, were arrested yesterday and charged with murder. “The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned this incident of gender-based violence and has commended the police for apprehending the suspects a day [after] the brutal killing,” said Mojapelo.

Earlier this week, the SAPS in Limpopo welcomed the lengthy jail sentence handed down by the High Court in Polokwane against a 39-year-old man, Lesetja Mogau Chaba, for murdering his wife. Mojapelo said Chaba was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his wife, Lerato Ntjana Chaba. “The court found that on 25 January 2019, the accused murdered his wife by hanging her with a rope in their RDP house at Lebowakgomo Section S, making it look like a suicide,” said Mojapelo.

“He, thereafter, left and went to his parents’ house at Seleteng gaMphahlele. While at his parents' house, he then contacted his neighbours, alleging that he is trying to contact his wife and there is no response.” The neighbour swiftly went to the Chaba’s homestead to check on Lerato’s whereabouts and found the woman hanging from the roof. “Police investigations were activated, and following a thorough investigation by detective warrant officer Nkhulu Makgoba, the deceased’s husband was linked to the incident. He was arrested for murder,” Mojapelo said.