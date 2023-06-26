Durban cop arrested for theft of Ford Ranger from police pound

Durban - A Durban policeman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger from the police pound. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Isipingo police were investigating a case of theft following an incident where attempts were made to remove a vehicle from the Isipingo SAPS pound on Sunday morning at around 9am.

“It is alleged that a tow truck was seen carrying the vehicle and exiting the pound and the vehicle was stopped by the commander,” said Ngcobo. “Reports indicate that a police officer was involved and was present when the vehicle was spotted exiting the pound. He was immediately arrested by the ant-corruption unit.” According to an incident report, a Lieutenant Colonel had been visiting the police pound, when he noticed a grey Ford Ranger being towed out of the police pound.