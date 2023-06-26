Durban cop arrested for theft of Ford Ranger from police pound

Durban - A Durban policeman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger from the police pound.
Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Isipingo police were investigating a case of theft following an incident where attempts were made to remove a vehicle from the Isipingo SAPS pound on Sunday morning at around 9am.
“It is alleged that a tow truck was seen carrying the vehicle and exiting the pound and the vehicle was stopped by the commander,” said Ngcobo.
“Reports indicate that a police officer was involved and was present when the vehicle was spotted exiting the pound. He was immediately arrested by the ant-corruption unit.”
According to an incident report, a Lieutenant Colonel had been visiting the police pound, when he noticed a grey Ford Ranger being towed out of the police pound.
It is further alleged that when he inquired from the tow-truck driver as to where he was taking the vehicle as no vehicles were released on weekends, the driver allegedly claimed that he had received a call from the police officer, standing at the guardhouse entrance, to fetch the vehicle.
It is alleged the policeman, who was on duty, declined to answer as to why the vehicle was leaving the yard and was immediately arrested by police.
IOL