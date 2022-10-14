Durban cop in custody after two women shot dead

Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said a policeman has been arrested after two women were found dead near Hillcrest in the early hours of Friday morning. The incident took place in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, just after midnight.

Two young women, aged 18 and 24, were declared dead by paramedics. IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said a preliminary investigation is under way and the cop was arrested. She said more details would be shared once all the facts were established.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 91 said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Mandela Park area just after 1am. “Reports indicated that two people had been shot. When medics arrived on scene they were taken to a house where they found two adult females that had both been shot in the head. “Sadly, none of them showed any signs of life and both were declared dead on scene by paramedics,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of murder was reported at Hillcrest SAPS. “The suspect was detained by IPID,” she said. In a separate incident a Durban policeman has been charged with murder.

Mthokozisi Nene is accused of killing his wife in their Inchanga home in June. Nene was denied bail in August and remains behind bars. IOL