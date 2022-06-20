Durban cop kills son,10, mistaking him for an intruder

Durban: A Durban policeman allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son on Sunday morning, mistaking him for an intruder. The incident took place at around 10am on Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Manor Gardens.

It is alleged the man had been asleep when he heard his son screaming for help. He ran downstairs and saw an unknown person at the window. The policeman ran back for his state-issued firearm and fired shots through the window from inside the house.

He did not know that his son was outside. The son sustained bullet wounds to his chest and foot. When the policeman noticed it was his son that was shot, he was assisted by neighbours who rushed them to a hospital nearby.

However, the son died in hospital. Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case of murder was being investigated. “Mayville police were called to a house in Manor Gardens where a 10-year-old was shot. He was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.”

