Durban cop who allegedly shot his son ‘mistaking’ him for an intruder, granted bail

Durban - A Durban policeman who allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son, mistaking him for an intruder, has been released on bail. The incident took place at around 10am on Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Manor Gardens on Sunday.

Hlonipani Maxwell Luthuli, 40, who faces a charge of murder, made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. According to Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperon, Luthuli was released on R2 000 bail. At the time of the shooting the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said: “IPID is investigating a case where a police officer fatally wounded his son with his service pistol over the weekend after he mistook him for an intruder.

“It is alleged a man was asleep when he heard his son shouting for help. When he woke up he saw an unknown man at the window. He fetched his firearm and fired shots through the window.” The man did not know his son was outside. The son sustained bullet wounds to his chest and foot and died on arrival in hospital.

Suping said the accused’s bail conditions include not being in contact with witnesses and to hand in all travel documents to the Investigating Officer within 24 hours. The case was adjourned to August 16 for further investigations. IOL