Durban drive-by shooting: Two men shot multiple times, one airlifted to hospital in a critical condition

Two men survived a drive-by shooting incident in the Westmead area on Friday morning.
One of the critically injured men had to airlifted to hospital.
ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident on Suzuka Road in the Westmead area near Pinetown at around 9.30am.
“On arrival paramedics found SAPS (South African Police Service) in attendance with the area cordoned off,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
“The bullet-riddled vehicle was found in the middle of the road. Paramedics found two males, believed to be in their forties, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”
Jamieson said one of the patients was in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene by Meditech and Netcare911 Paramedics.
“Due to the severity of his injuries, a decision was made to call in the Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter to rapidly transport the man to a level one trauma unit for the urgent care that he required,” he said.
“The second man was stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care he required.”
Jamieson said the entire roadway was closed.
“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating further.”
IOL News