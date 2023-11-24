Durban drive-by shooting: Two men shot multiple times, one airlifted to hospital in a critical condition

One of the critically injured men had to airlifted to hospital.

Two men survived a drive-by shooting incident in the Westmead area on Friday morning.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident on Suzuka Road in the Westmead area near Pinetown at around 9.30am.

“On arrival paramedics found SAPS (South African Police Service) in attendance with the area cordoned off,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

“The bullet-riddled vehicle was found in the middle of the road. Paramedics found two males, believed to be in their forties, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”