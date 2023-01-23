Durban father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with daughter

Durban - A 60-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking with his daughter in Newlands East. The incident took place on Saturday night in John Dory Drive at around 8pm.

Saggy Reddy and his daughter, Bianca Reddy, 24, had been walking when a black VW Polo approached them. The passenger, who was in the back seat, started shooting at them. The father and daughter were hit. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The father died from the gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Newlands East SAPS are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” A few days ago, eight people, were killed in drive-by shootings in KwaZulu-Natal. In the first incident, four people, aged between 30 and 43, were fatally wounded by unknown suspects on the N2 Northbound, Dududu off-ramp.

