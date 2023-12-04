Durban homeowner found dead in his unused swimming pool, police probe murder

Police are investigating a case of murder after a Durban homeowner was found in his swimming pool. The incident took place on Saturday at Baracuda Drive in Isipingo.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said members from the South African Police Services (SAPS) Search and Rescue were called out to Isipingo for reports of a partially decomposed body. A partially decomposed body was found in a swimming pool. Picture: SAPS “The partially decomposed body of a 46-year-old male was found in his own unused residential swimming pool. A black refuse bag was wrapped around his head.” Gwala said the body was recovered and handed over to members of Isipingo SAPS.

“A case of murder is being investigated.” In another incident, police are probing the killing of a man during an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Lenny Naidoo Drive in Chatsworth on Sunday afternoon. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the incident took place around 3pm.

“We responded to reports of a shooting and on arrival paramedics assessed a male, a driver of a vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.” The man believed to be approximately forty was declared deceased on the scene. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was allegedly at a braai and left to see someone urgently.