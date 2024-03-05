Durban man arrested following bomb threat at Zimbabwean airport

A Durban man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls International Airport last week. At the time, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa was enroute to the airport and pilots had to divert his airplane.

Cuan Reed Govender's arrest was confirmed by Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba. He said Zimbabwean security services traced Govender. Without going into further details, Charamba thanked Zim security services for their hard work. Govender was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport enroute to South Africa after X-Ray scanners at the airport detected bullets in his luggage.

Bulawayo24 reported that Govender had been in Zimbabwe for a week-long trip and the bullets were the same he used when he would go to shooting range. The publication further reported that those close to the investigation said Govender must have forgotten to remove the five bullets from his bag. He has since appeared in court and is expected to appear again this week. According to a statement by Charamba, Zimbabwe Airport Authorities were made aware of an email from a "John Doe" claiming a "credible bomb/firearm threat" targeting Zimbabwean airports last week.

INCREASED SECURITY AT AIRPORT The Victoria Falls International Airport has since instituted safety measures to protect travellers. In a statement on Monday, the airport said only travellers and airport staff will be allowed into the terminal building. "There will be strict control at the main entrance, all staff must display passes at all times and the international terminal building front drop off and pick up zones will be temporarily closed. Secondary screening of passengers will be conducted at boarding gates and there will be a physical search of all luggage. All those waiting for guests will have to wait outside the terminal building and the staff car park will not be used, instead staff must relocate to the main car park," read the statement.

The airport said there will be supplement patrols with armed police and the army outside the airport and all departing passengers will be searched. "There will also be enhanced supervision of the screening process and no unaccompanied baggage will be allowed. Passenger luggage but be shrink wrapped after physical searches have been carried out," the airport said. The recent bomb scare has led to increased security measures at the airport. Picture: X