Durban man opens fire on robber who tries to steal his cellphone

Durban – A suspect got more than he bargained for when the man he tried to rob of his cellphone opened fire on him. The incident took place at the corner of Haden and Avondale roads in Greyville, Durban, at about 9pm on Sunday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, “It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was walking with his mother when they were approached by two unknown men who demanded their cellphones and money. “The victim reportedly drew his firearm and a 20-year-old suspect sustained injuries while his accomplice fled. He was rushed to hospital and he remains under police guard.” The suspect was reportedly shot at least seven times on his legs and lower back.

Berea SAPS are investigating a case of robbery. Last year, an alleged home intruder was shot dead in Umgeni Park, north of Durban. Kyle van Reenan, of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said in December they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Ridgeside Road at around 10.30pm.