Durban man stabbed to death in his Morningside apartment

A 63-year-old Durban man has been found dead after he was stabbed in his Morningside apartment over the weekend. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the victim was found laying on the lounge floor with multiple stab wounds.

He said Berea police were investigating a case of murder and the motive for the killing was still unknown. Marshall Security, a private security company, said they received an urgent call from a concerned client on Lambert Road in the Morningside area at around 11am. “The client reported the alarming sight of multiple blood splatters on the exterior door and handle of one of the apartments, fearing a potential murder, as the occupants were unresponsive.”

Marshall Security spokesperson Tyrone Powell said their armed security officers responded and they gained entry into the apartment. “Our team was met with a gruesome sight, an elderly male, suffering from multiple stab wounds.” He showed no signs of life.

“The authorities, including SAPS and medical services, were immediately notified to scene, to provide necessary interventions.” Marshall Security said there were other members in the household who were unable to contact the relevant authorities. “This was due to severe ailments, physical incapacity, and mental challenges and were incapable of calling for help.