Durban mother accused of killing her toddler with a wooden rolling pin abandons bail bid

Durban - A Durban mother charged with the murder of her toddler daughter has abandoned her bail application. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the woman made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old accused is accused of assaulting her three-year-old daughter on the face and head with a wooden rolling pin. The alleged incident took place at an apartment in the Durban CBD on May 31. Police said on arrival they found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks.

The woman was arrested shortly after the alleged incident and has since been behind bars. On Wednesday, the provincial spokesperson for the NPA, Natasha Kara confirmed the accused had abandoned her application for bail. “The State has secured a bed for the accused to undergo a psychological assessment at Fort Napier (Mental Institution).”

