Durban motorist shoots, kills man who allegedly tried to hijack him

Durban - A Durban motorist has shot and killed a suspected hijacker following an incident on King Cetshwayo Highway on Wednesday evening. Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said they were called to the scene at about 7.30pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reports from the scene are that a male, approximately 30 years old, was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and his accomplices allegedly tried to hijack the motorist when he fired shots. Van Reenen said the man’s accomplices fled the scene.

“Police were on scene and will be investigating further,” he said. According to SecureDrive’s internal database recording hijacking incidents over the past year, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recorded the largest proportions of hijackings on record with December, January and the months between March and June being the highest risk times recorded during the year. Most of the hijackings took place on Thursdays and Fridays between 6am and 9am, and 6pm and midnight. SecureDrive offers drivers the following safety hints and tips:

Story continues below Advertisement