A Durban shop owner was shot and killed on Tuesday night following an argument with a customer. According to Cait Hageman, spokesperson for DRK Tactical, the incident took place at around 10pm in Lancers Road.

“Our control rooms received reports of a shooting incident in the Berea area. “According to witnesses, an unknown man went into a shop and ordered fried chips, as well as asked the shop owner to charge his cellphone. “It is alleged the shop owner agreed to charge his phone for R10 and the customer sat down and ate his chips.

“After some time he decided he wanted to leave and realised that his phone had not charged.” Hageman said it is alleged that an argument ensued between the customer and the shop owner. “It is further alleged the argument escalated to such a point that the customer pulled out his firearm and shot the shop owner in the head.”

Hageman said by the time the paramedics arrived, the shop owner had succumbed to his injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Durban Central SAPS is investigating a case of murder after a 42-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed. “It is alleged that an unknown man entered the business premises situated on Lancers Road and an argument ensued between him and the victim.