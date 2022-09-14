Durban son accused of killing his mother and stealing her money on trial

Durban – A Durban man accused of killing his mother more than a year ago is on trial in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. Shalendra Samath is accused of killing his mother Ormilla Samath as well robbing her.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the State is alleging that in July last year, Samath murdered his mother and withdrew money from her bank account, using her bank card which he stole from her. “This happened following an altercation between them, and Samath evaded authorities but was arrested shortly after,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara. At the time of the murder Reaction Unit South Africa boss Prem Balram said Samdath’s body was discovered in her kitchen at her home in Olivine Road, Everest Heights.

“A male contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at 3.48pm, requesting a well-being check at a residence after he failed to make telephonic contact with his sister. “Reaction Officers proceeded to the residence. On arrival, (they) interviewed tenants who stated they had last seen the elderly female the day before.” Balram said the Reaction officer noticed blood by the kitchen door. He peered through the window and saw her lying on the floor. He forced open the door to gain access.

“Upon examination, Samdath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased.” Samath abandoned his bail application twice and remains behind bars. Kara said the matter will return to court this week for evidence in the defence case.

