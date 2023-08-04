East Rand man arrested with rhino horn worth R170,000; three more arrested in North West for rhino horn theft

A man was arrested in the East Rand after being found in possession of a rhino horn worth an estimated R170,000. The Hawks, working in collaboration with the Benoni K9 Unit, stopped a suspicious Toyota Etios during a routine patrol along the R21 highway near Atlas Road.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a 1.6-kilogram rhino horn concealed in a yellow plastic bag under the driver's seat. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Hlulani Baloyi, was arrested on the spot and subsequently appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court. He faces charges of illegal possession of rhino horns and contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA). His case has been postponed to August 11 for a formal bail application.

In a related development, three men were arrested in North West in connection with the theft of 51 rhino horns from the North West Parks Board in Mahikeng. The suspects were charged with business burglary, and five vehicles suspected to have been used in the crime were confiscated for further investigation. In response to the theft of the rhino horns, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for urgent action to recover the stolen horns and pledged to continue pressuring authorities to maintain transparency and accountability in wildlife conservation efforts.