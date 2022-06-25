Eastern Cape man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother to death

Pretoria – Eastern Cape police arrested a 38-year-old man in Walmer, Gqeberha for allegedly stabbing his elderly mother to death. On Friday police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that on Thursday evening, Walmer police responded to a complaint of domestic violence at a house in Bhabhatane Street in Walmer location.

“On arrival the police found the son leaving the premises. “He was instructed to open the locked door. “The body of an elderly woman was found lying on the kitchen floor.

“She had multiple stab wounds to the body,” said Naidu. The 64-year-old woman and the son lived together. The man is expected to appear at the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 27.

Naidu said the motive for the alleged killing was yet to be established, however, it was believed that the pair were constantly fighting. “However the mother never opened any cases.” In a similar case, a 35-year-old Mpumalanga man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he robbed and stabbed the mother of his child in the neck, leaving her body in a bush.

Both the suspect and the 32-year-old victim’s names have been withheld for the safety of their son, Nelspruit police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced the accused to 20 years for murder, 15 years for robbery and five for defeating the ends of justice. The incident took place on September 3, 2020 at about 8pm.

After their daughter failed to returned home, a distraught family of the victim reported her missing at Calcutta police station on September 4. In the early hours of September 5, police found her body in a bush in Marite, about 20km west of Calcutta police station. It is believed a passer-by saw her body and alerted the police.