Eastern Cape medical doctor accused of rape after locking door, demanding oral sex from a patient

Soldati was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient, inside a consulting room in Mount Ayliff Hospital, on December 8, 2022.

The EmaXesibeni Magistrate’s Court in Mount Ayliff has charged a 37-year-old medical doctor, Sikhokhele Soldati, for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient.

He appeared in the EmaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention.

According to Eastern Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, when the nurse left the patient with the doctor, Soldati locked the door and demanded the patient to perform oral sex on him.