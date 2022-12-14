Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Eastern Cape medical doctor accused of rape after locking door, demanding oral sex from a patient

Eastern Cape medical doctor charged for allegedly raping a patient. Picture: Pixabay

Published 25m ago

The EmaXesibeni Magistrate’s Court in Mount Ayliff has charged a 37-year-old medical doctor, Sikhokhele Soldati, for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient.

Soldati was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient, inside a consulting room in Mount Ayliff Hospital, on December 8, 2022.

He appeared in the EmaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention.

According to Eastern Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, when the nurse left the patient with the doctor, Soldati locked the door and demanded the patient to perform oral sex on him.

“When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her,”

“When the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked, and had to knock until the alleged rapist (Soldati) opened (the door),” Tyali said.

Tyali said the patient allegedly ran out, visibly shaking and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who accompanied her to the hospital.

“The doctor allegedly evaded arrest until a later date,” Tyali said.

The court postponed the matter to 21 December 2022, for a formal bail application.

IOL

