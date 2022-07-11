Eastern Cape pensioner allegedly shoots son dead after argument

Rustenburg – A 64-year-old man allegedly shot dead his son in Kwanobuhle near Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape. The father and his 35-year-old son allegedly had an argument on Saturday.

“It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 18:55, the elderly man and his son had an argument. The man then went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice (in the chest and left arm). “The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu. His other son, aged 39, allegedly attacked the pensioner with a brick after hearing of the shooting incident.

The elderly man was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment. A case of murder is under investigation. The 9mm firearm was confiscated by police,“ said Colonel Naidu. In a separate incident, a 51-year-old was arrested in Kwanobuhle for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Zukiswa Bikini, 49, on Sunday. Bikini was reportedly asleep at their house when her boyfriend arrived home.

“It is further alleged that the couple started arguing. The argument turned into a physical brawl. The suspect allegedly choked her to death. They were living together,” Naidu said. A case of murder was opened and the boyfriend was arrested. IOL