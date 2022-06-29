Eastern Cape police on the hunt for parents who abandoned 1-month-old baby in a box

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police are asking for assistance in tracing the parents of a baby boy who was found abandoned in New Brighton, Gqeberha. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the baby was found on Sunday by a man who was looking for scrap metal.

“He stumbled upon a baby in a box near a tree in a park in Gqalo Street. He then sought the assistance of other community members and contacted the police,” said Naidu. “The baby was fully clothed and alive. He is about one month old. He was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.” Naidu added that a case of child abandonment is under investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the parents of the baby or may know of any woman who may have given birth recently to contact Detective Warrant Offier Riaan Krause on 071 352 4674 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” In a similar incident early this month, a 16-year-old girl was arrested in Calcutta, Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of her two-week-old baby. According to the police, the baby’s grandmother was asleep when she woke up and discovered that the baby was missing in the early hours of June 2, 2022. She then searched for her but could not find her, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala explained at the time.

“She also asked the baby’s mother about the child’s whereabouts but she apparently refused to speak,” he said. The grandmother then reported the matter to the police. “Upon arrival (the police) questioned the baby’s mother and she apparently admitted that she killed the baby and stuffed her body in a school bag. She also led the police to the room where she hid the said bag and was then arrested,” said Mohlala.

