EFF MP Marshall Dlamini convicted for slapping a police officer

The EFF’s secretary-general and head of security, Marshall Dlamini, has been convicted for slapping a police officer in the face after the 2019 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town, Western Cape. Delivering a judgment in the Cape Town Regional Court, Magistrate Nasha Banwari said Dlamini’s claim that he was merely protecting the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema from a possible assassination threat was not acceptable.

Magistrate Banwari found Dlamini guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In his defence, Dlamini told the court that the EFF had received a tip-off that there would be an attempt to assassinate their leader. Dlamini unleashed a jaw-dropping slap on warrant officer Johan Carstens in the face which broke his eyeglasses. He suffered facial injuries from the incident and opened a case against the EFF MP.

Dlamini mentioned at the time said he was dealing with a "racist clown" when the jaw-dropping slap was unleashed. Dlamini had thought that Carstens was somehow part of the plot against Malema. A video of him hitting the officer went viral on social media leaving many questioning the behaviour of the EFF. However, in the video, Malema is seen approaching Carstens and wagging his finger at him to make a point about their quarrel.

Parliament at the time had expressed concern and disappointment over the incident. His sentencing has been postponed to May 31. [email protected]