Eight dangerous awaiting trial prisoners escape from court in North West

Eight awaiting trial prisoners escape from the holding cell at Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase after overpowering a court orderly. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the policeman was escorting one of the men from the courtroom to the cells when the group overpowered him. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

"The member had just unlocked the cell door for the awaiting trial detainee when those who were inside, suddenly pushed the burglar door, overpowered the member, and ran away to different directions." Two of the escapees, Lebogang Mokotleng and Tshepang Raselemane, were rearrested a few minutes later at Mogwase taxi rank. Lebogang Mokotleng, 27, was arrested for robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, while Tshepang Raselemane, 25, is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected stolen property.