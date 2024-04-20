By Simon Majadibodu Eight mineworkers have died in a bus crash on the R555 in Steelpoort, Limpopo.

The crash happened as the bus was reportedly overtaking dangerously on the R555 in Steelpoort, just outside Burgersfort. The bush crashed into a truck, killing eight. Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said all the deceased mineworkers were in the truck were on their way to work at a brick manufacturing company in the area. 8 MINE WORKERS KILLED IN AN ACCIDENT IN STEELPORT



STEELPORT: 8 mine workers were killed in a crash between a bus & a truck on R555 road in Steelport in the Sekhukhune District at around 07 : 20 on Thursday morning. 8 more sustained injuries in the crash. #PolokwaneWeekly pic.twitter.com/tQPcgfmsn7 — Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Vongani Chauke, spokesperson for Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani, said that Radzilani has expressed sadness following the bus crash. “MEC Radzilani has sent messages of condolences and comfort, to the families of the victims of this fatal accident,” said Chauke. “She [Radzilani] had also made a clarion call to motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules at all times,” he added.