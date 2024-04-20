Independent Online
Saturday, April 20, 2024

Eight mineworkers killed in Steelpoort bus crash on R555

Eight mine workers have died in a crash, yesterday, after a bus was overtaking dangerously on the R555 road, in Steelpoort, outside Burgersfort, in Limpopo. Photo: X @Limpopo_Traffic

Published 1h ago

By Simon Majadibodu

Eight mineworkers have died in a bus crash on the R555 in Steelpoort, Limpopo.

The crash happened as the bus was reportedly overtaking dangerously on the R555 in Steelpoort, just outside Burgersfort. The bush crashed into a truck, killing eight.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said all the deceased mineworkers were in the truck were on their way to work at a brick manufacturing company in the area.

Meanwhile, Vongani Chauke, spokesperson for Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani, said that Radzilani has expressed sadness following the bus crash.

“MEC Radzilani has sent messages of condolences and comfort, to the families of the victims of this fatal accident,” said Chauke.

“She [Radzilani] had also made a clarion call to motorists to drive with caution and observe traffic rules at all times,” he added.

Meanwhile, IOL News reported that two young girls - both 10 - were killed on Monday when a minibus taxi which was overtaking dangerously on the N11 near Mokopane in Limpopo, collided with another minibus taxi, before crashing head-on with a truck.

The crash also left at least 37 people injured, among them one person was severely injured and eight were severely injured

IOL

Limpopo