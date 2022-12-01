Eight suspects arrested allegedly en route to bomb West Rand ATM

Rustenburg – Eight suspected ATM robbers were arrested in Carletonville west of Joburg on Wednesday. Gauteng police foiled an ATM bombing when they arrested the eight aged between 22 and 48 while they were en route to allegedly bomb an ATM in West Rand.

“The suspects were found in possession of explosives, firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen goods,” said Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo. “Police received information that an ATM bombing was planned in West Rand. Officers from Carletonville Detectives and Carletonville Visible Policing followed the information and kept observation. “The driver of a minibus taxi was stopped after the vehicle seemed suspicious and was interviewed. Information was followed up to Blybank where a second suspect was traced and a silver KIA Sportage was seized.

“Police then received information about a white double-cab Toyota Hilux that was possibly used by the gang and it was intercepted. “Upon searching the occupants and the vehicles, police found unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives and detonators. “The information led the team to a house in Carltonville where more explosives and detonators were recovered,” he said.

