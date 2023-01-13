Ekurhuleni cops arrest three foreign nationals for alleged possession, selling of drugs

Johannesburg – At least three foreign nationals have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), the SA Police Service (SAPS) and members of the local community policing forum. EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the three were arrested in different incidents for possession of dagga, believed to be for sale.

“On Wednesday, 11 January 2023, at 9am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Bronberg precinct officers joined with Crystal Park SAPS officers, as well as members of the Petit Community Police Forum (CPF) conducted a crime prevention operation in the Crystal Park area,” she said. “At Corner Vlei and Pretoria Road, an African male suspect was intercepted during the operation on the suspicion of selling marijuana illegally. The suspect was thoroughly searched, and small packets of marijuana were found by the officers. Three men have been arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession and selling drugs. Photo: EMPD “Upon further investigation, the law enforcers discovered that the suspect happened to be a foreign national who was not in possession of his passport.”

She said in another incident, a sniffer dog helped in the arrest of two other men who were in possession of drugs. “As the operation continued on the Hazel plot Petit, two other African male suspects, who were found to be undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested for possession of illegal substances, as sniffed out by the trained CPF sniffing dog,” she said. “The trio, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, were marched to Crystal Park SAPS police station and will appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon. The EMPD applauds the commitment and interest shown by community members to fight crime and assist in bringing law breakers to book.”

On Thursday, the EMPD announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was driving a stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab vehicle. Thepa said the 32-year-old insisted he was only taking the vehicle to a car wash. “On Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, at 17h30 in Tsakane area, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Tsakane precinct officers, apprehended a suspect and the reported stolen light delivery vehicle (LDV), was uncovered,” Thepa said.

