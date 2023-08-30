Elderly Bloemfontein farmer killed and his wife critically injured

An elderly farmer was killed and his wife is in critical condition after they were attacked on their farm outside Bloemfontein in the Free State. Police Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the farmer's son sent his friend to check on his parents after he was unable to reach them over the phone at the weekend.

Kareli said the friend found the elderly farmer in a pool of blood on Tuesday. "The couple’s son, who is staying outside Bloemfontein, last spoke to his parents over the phone on Thursday evening. He tried to contact them over the weekend and on Monday, until he asked one of his friends to go and see what was going on," Kareli said. Kareli said the friend noticed the doors were open, and on entering, he found the 71-year-old farmer with multiple lacerations on the head and body.

He immediately called Kagisanong police and emergency personnel. "Police rushed to the scene and on arrival made another discovery: the victim's injured wife was found under the mattress, but she was still alive. The 64-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, and sadly, her husband was declared dead at the scene," Kareli said. The Free State Provincial Organised Crime Unit is investigating the case and tracing perpetrators.