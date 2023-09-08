Elderly Free State man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 16-year-old girl’s rape

A 72-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl that he threatened, dragged into a furniture store, and raped in May 2019. According to Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, at about 7pm on May 13, 2019, the victim was threatened and forcefully taken by the suspect, Piet Jantjie, to the back of a furniture store, where he raped her.

The victims cries were heard by a community member who was passing by the store and went to seek help. Community members rushed to the scene to help the victim and effect a citizen’s arrest on the suspect while they awaited the arrival of the police at the scene. Jantjie was handed over to Koppies police.