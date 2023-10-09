Elderly woman brutally killed at her home in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape

An elderly woman was bludgeoned to death at her home in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha. Eastern Cape police said 89-year-old Sophie Erasmus was found by a relative lying face down on the lounge floor of her home in St Cyprian Street at about 9am on Saturday.

“Her hands were tied at the back with a tie. She was bludgeoned on her head and face with a blunt object,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. “There were no signs of forced entry into the house. The only item suspected to have been taken, is her handbag.” She said the police suspect that the possible motive for the attack was robbery.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata has called on the community for any information that could assist the police in finding the ruthless killers responsible for the brutal attack and killing of the elderly woman. “We appeal to the community to come forward with information that can assist police detectives to trace and arrest the suspect/s immediately,” Ncata said. “If you know anything or saw anything, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant it may seem, come forward and assist us in our investigation,” said Ncata.

“Acts of violence such as this have no place in our society therefore, we must work together to bring the perpetrator/s to justice and together we will ensure that the memory of Ms Erasmus is honoured with justice.” Anyone with any information relating to this incident should contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station. “All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous,” the police said.